StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0804

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $676.77 million and $677.49 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00055093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00675182 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028678 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

