STRAKS Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $91,174.06 and approximately $113.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,816.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.70 or 0.03569911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00372914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01078604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00449276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.00416533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00334719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026720 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.