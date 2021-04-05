Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.57 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00004151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $317.86 million and approximately $44.57 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019143 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 164.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,932,306 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

