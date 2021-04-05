Streamity Market Capitalization Achieves $534,438.04 (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Streamity has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamity has a total market cap of $534,438.04 and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamity coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00670597 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

STM is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . The official website for Streamity is stm.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

