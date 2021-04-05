Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Tops $175.52 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Streamr has a market cap of $175.52 million and $24.15 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00673216 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 865,750,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

