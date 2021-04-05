Streamr Trading 16.3% Higher This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Streamr has a market cap of $168.84 million and $23.40 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00687908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 865,750,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.