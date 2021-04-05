Strike Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.64 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $57.87 or 0.00098284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $149.55 million and $14.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00102604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00757823 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

