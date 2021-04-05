Strong (STRONG) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.05 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $169.56 or 0.00285703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $23.44 million and $3.05 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 115.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00076504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00296970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00100864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.53 or 0.00777663 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 114% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

