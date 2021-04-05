StrongHands Price Hits $0.0001 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.85 million and $1,304.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,446,165,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,032,970,816 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

