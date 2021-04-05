Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Stryker worth $195,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 34,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $242.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

