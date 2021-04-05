Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,683 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $7.20.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 504,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

