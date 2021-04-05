Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the typical volume of 406 call options.

Shares of SMFG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 180,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

