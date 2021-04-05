Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMMCF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

