Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.20 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

