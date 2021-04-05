Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 3,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 462,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

