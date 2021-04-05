SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 135,152 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $561.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

