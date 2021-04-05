Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 753,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 179,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

