Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $41.06

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.06, but opened at $43.69. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 2,257 shares.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,769,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.