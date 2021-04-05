Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,725. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,380.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,585,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,174,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 421,029 shares of company stock worth $32,319,137 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

