Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) fell 6.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.16 and last traded at $55.25. 74,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,987,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,649,513 shares in the company, valued at $146,971,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,029 shares of company stock worth $32,319,137. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,383.10 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

