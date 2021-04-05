Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 61,511 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,036,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 352,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

