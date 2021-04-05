SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $2.76 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00004687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $281.12 million and $29.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $776.90 or 0.01320188 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018439 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

