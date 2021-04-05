Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 3.6%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 114,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,365,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

