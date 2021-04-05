Superior Plus’ (SPB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective (up from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$14.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,977. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.63. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

