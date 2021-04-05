Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.40

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 34209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

