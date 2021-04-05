Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up to $26.72

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $28.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 7,734 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

