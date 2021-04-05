SureRemit (RMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,691.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $8.25 million and $93,691.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 118% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00073577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00097150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00752477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00028912 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

SureRemit Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars.

