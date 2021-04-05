Suretly (SUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,983.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $59,031.53 and $1,983.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

