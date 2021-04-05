SushiSwap Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $15.46 or 0.00026150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $305.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00676477 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028783 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 212,102,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

