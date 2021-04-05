SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,199,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of SVB Financial Group worth $86,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $483.33 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $136.63 and a 1 year high of $577.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.94. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

