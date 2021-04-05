Swarm City (SWT) Trading Up 54.6% Over Last Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $715,710.01 and $1,397.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00673971 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.