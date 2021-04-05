Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $398,898.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars.

