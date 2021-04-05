Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIOVF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.