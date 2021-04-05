Swerve Achieves Market Cap of $20.50 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Swerve has a market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002964 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00743476 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 110.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 13,307,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,582,107 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars.

