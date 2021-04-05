SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.28 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $16.29 million and $20.28 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00675081 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028710 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

