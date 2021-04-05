Swingby Hits One Day Volume of $2.78 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $78.91 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,900,418 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.