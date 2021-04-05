Swingby Hits One Day Volume of $2.84 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00297655 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,869,797 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

