Swipe Price Up 38.5% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007778 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $400.91 million and $1.09 billion worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

