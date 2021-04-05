Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.80 and last traded at $97.70. Approximately 683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

SSREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

