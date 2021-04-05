Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.58

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 38615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSREY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.