Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Synaptics worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $138.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,362 shares of company stock worth $2,845,668. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

