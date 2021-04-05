SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Tops $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00683508 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028588 BTC.

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

