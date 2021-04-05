Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,376 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,485 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. 11,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,124. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

