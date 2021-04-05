SynLev Price Tops $0.0178 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SynLev token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. SynLev has a total market cap of $218,165.99 and $112,213.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

SynLev Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

