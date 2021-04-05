Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.78 ($5.13).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 468.80 ($6.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 463.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 669.71. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.20 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.10 ($6.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

