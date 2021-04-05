Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $3.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.17 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $16.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.21 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $17.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,873.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,466 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

