T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Stock Price Down 56%

Shares of T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) were down 56% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

T.J.T. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in the manufacture of recycled axles and tires. The firm sells aftermarket products to manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and residential markets. It also operates recycling facilities in Idaho and California. The company was founded by Terrence J. Sheldon in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, ID.

