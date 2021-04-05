T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,103,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,367,000 after acquiring an additional 169,832 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,076,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $5,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

