TaaS Hits Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00678772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028698 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.