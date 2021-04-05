Tael One Day Volume Reaches $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $13.96, $24.72, $7.20 and $62.56. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00053133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00676906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028710 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

